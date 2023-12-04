Cher Reveals The Huge Mistake She Made On 'Believe'

Cher is one of the biggest stars in the world. She has a career spanning decades, has won multiple awards in both music and film, and she once appeared on an episode of "Will and Grace."

But that doesn't mean she doesn't have any regrets. There are some moments in her career where she wishes she could do things differently, such as getting a writing credit on her 1998 song "Believe."

Cher told Vernon Kay on BBC Radio 2 that she missed out on a huge chunk of change on that track due to not having a writing credit, even though it sold 100 million copies.

As Cher explained, "You can't even imagine — about 30 people wrote on it. And I was so stupid. I didn't ask. I didn't even get a writer's credit"

"I wrote, 'I've had time to think it through, and maybe I'm too good for you," she continued.

"It sold 11 million copies. I could have got a lot of money."

Cher was also not too keen on the vocoder used on the track to change the pitch of her voice, but after a while, she learned to love the strange sound.

"My favourite thing was that you didn't know it was my voice at the beginning".

So, if you like the song, perhaps take some time to donate money to support Cher; I'm sure she could use it.