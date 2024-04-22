Cher And Ozzy Osbourne Among Those Named In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

"Rock'n'roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

"This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Folk-rockers Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton were also inducted in to the Hall of Fame, while Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton earned the Musical Influence Award, and the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will get the Musical Excellence Award.

Pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe won the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The induction ceremony will be held October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Those music acts nominated this year but didn't make the cut included Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O'Connor, soul-pop singer Sade, Britpoppers Oasis, hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and alt-rockers Jane's Addiction.

Four of the eight nominees - Cher, Foreigner, Frampton and Kool & the Gang - were on the ballot for the first time.

With AAP.