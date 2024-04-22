The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Cher And Ozzy Osbourne Among Those Named In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Cher And Ozzy Osbourne Among Those Named In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Foreigner, A Tribe Called Quest and Kool & The Gang have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Rock'n'roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement.

"This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Folk-rockers Dave Matthews Band and singer-guitarist Peter Frampton were also inducted in to the Hall of Fame, while Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton earned the Musical Influence Award, and the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield will get the Musical Excellence Award.

Pioneering music executive Suzanne de Passe won the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The induction ceremony will be held October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Those music acts nominated this year but didn't make the cut included Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinéad O'Connor, soul-pop singer Sade, Britpoppers Oasis, hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and alt-rockers Jane's Addiction.

Four of the eight nominees - Cher, Foreigner, Frampton and Kool & the Gang - were on the ballot for the first time.

With AAP.

Dog With Human Table Manners Leaves People Confused
NEXT STORY

Dog With Human Table Manners Leaves People Confused

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Dog With Human Table Manners Leaves People Confused

    Dog With Human Table Manners Leaves People Confused

    A dog with a habit of politely sitting at the table with his owners has left people confused by his humanlike behaviour, with some even speculating he was a person in a past life.
    Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Sequel In The Works With Original Cast On Board

    Priscilla, Queen of the Desert Sequel In The Works With Original Cast On Board

    A sequel to the Aussie cult classic The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is in the works 30 years after the film’s initial release, with original cast members “on board”.
    Fans Across The Galaxy Froth Over New ‘Star Wars’ Blue Milk

    Fans Across The Galaxy Froth Over New ‘Star Wars’ Blue Milk

    Star Wars fans in the U.S. will be able to celebrate Star Wars Day in style with the help of some Blue Milk.
    Google Maps Will Soon Prompt Aussie Travellers To Consider Green Alternatives Like Walking

    Google Maps Will Soon Prompt Aussie Travellers To Consider Green Alternatives Like Walking

    Google Maps will soon urge Aussie users to consider using green alternatives on their route, such as taking public transport or walking to their destination.
    Newly-Identified Species Of Snail Named After Robert Irwin

    Newly-Identified Species Of Snail Named After Robert Irwin

    Researchers from the Queensland Museum and Australian Museum have named a newly discovered snail species after wildlife warrior Robert Irwin.