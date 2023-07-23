Chef Is Fired After Boss Claims She Was On Her Phone For “Four Hours”

Sophie Alcock was working at Toast, located in Manchester, when she heard a rumour from a former colleague that she would possibly be fired.

Alcock told the cafe owner, named Matt, that she may be a little distracted as she was nervous about receiving results for her degree.

She then followed up in an email to Matt, asking if the rumour she heard was true, and she received a reply informing her she was “no longer required to work at Toast.”

When she confronted her boss, he claimed that he saw her on her phone for four hours, despite her phone activity log saying she had been on her phone for two hours and 50 minutes which included the time she spent on her phone after the shift.

“The way he fired me was so unprofessional and he couldn't provide me with a just cause,” she told Kennedy News.

“He met me once and saw me work on one day and it was the day I got my degree result. I was very anxious.

“I told him I was getting my results and I might be a bit distracted, he seemed like it was fine.

“He didn't say I wasn't doing my job properly. I got out every order on time.

“I emailed him asking what was going on and he asked me to chat to him the next day. I asked him to confirm if I was fired and he said I was no longer needed.

“He couldn't be bothered to do it face to face.

“I've just moved into a flat and I'm unemployed. I have to explain to my next employer that I was fired.

“I'm more embarrassed than anything because others knew before I did.”

She went on to explain that he should have spoken to her about the issue and the expectations he had for his company, as opposed to firing her straight away.

“I could have performed better. I'm not saying my shift was perfect but I had extenuating circumstances. He could have told me how he wants his kitchen run but he just fired me.

“If I'd done a not optimal day of work, he should have told me and not fired me out of the blue because of one day of work which was a really stressful day.”

A Toast spokesperson said of the ordeal, “Toast employed Sophie for two weeks over June/July and we are very sorry to hear that she is unhappy about her time working with us.

“We do not wish to breach the confidentiality of the employment relationship between Toast and Sophie by responding in detail to the reasons she is no longer employed by us.

“Over our six years as an independent high street café we have striven for a great atmosphere for customers and staff alike, but accept that this has not been Sophie's experience.

“We have made contact to see if she would like to discuss her concerns further and we are taking on board her views and reviewing improvements we can make. Sophie is being paid for the hours she worked. We wish her well in the future.”