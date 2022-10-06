The Project

Chef Goes Viral After Praising Coles For Their New “Wheely Baskets”, Only To Later Realise Her Mistake

A popular Sydney chef has gone viral after mistaking a shopping basket rack for a “wheely basket” at a local Coles.

Sydney chef Nagi Maehashi was overcome with joy on a recent trip to Coles after discovering the supermarket giant had shopping baskets with wheels.  

  

Impressed with the new baskets, Nagi whipped out her phone to praise Coles and their innovation.  

  

Posting to Instagram, she expressed how impressed she was with the new “wheely baskets”.  

  

However, to Nagi’s disappointment, on her way out, she discovered that she had instead taken a basket rack that Coles used to stack their shopping baskets.  

  

“This is not a joke. I was seriously so impressed with the wheely baskets I took that video and sent it to a friend, praising @colessupermarkets for such innovation,” she captioned the video.  

The video has since gone viral, with many in the comments calling for Coles to consider the innovative idea in the future.  

“You’re so funny. Although you definitely need to sell this idea to them!” one comment said.  

  

A former Coles employee commented on the now-viral video explaining that it’s quite a common mistake to make.  

  

“I worked at Coles, and this used to happen all the time,” user @maddison.dalby said on Instagram.  

  

The supermarket itself found the mistake amusing, commenting: “wheely easy mistake to make”.  

