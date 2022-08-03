Cheese May Be ‘Gouda’ For Your Bone Health, But Only Certain Types

Academics published a study in the British Medical Journal's Nutrition Prevention and Health that assessed the impact of cheese in preventing osteoporisis.

Osteoporosis is a condition that gradually causes weakness of the bones, leading to fragility and likelihood of snapping or damaging in older age.

Sixty-six women, who were in their thirties, on average, took part in the study, which lasted for 12 weeks and were asked to either add 57g/day of Jarlsberg — the equivalent of around two sandwich slices — into their usual diet, or 50g of Camembert for six weeks. This is the type of study I could be a part of…

Why those cheeses? Well, they were chosen to be compared against each other because they have a similar fat and protein content. Jarlsberg, however, is rich in vitamin K2.

Levels of osteocalcin, the hormone responsible for binding calcium to bones, giving them their strength, were higher in the Jarlsberg-eating group. They also had significantly more vitamin K2, which experts claimed is 'important for bone health'. No such effects were visible in the Camembert group.

Surprisingly, participants in the Jarslberg group reportedly had a decrease in calcium and magnesium levels — both known to be beneficial for bone health.

But the academics, of the Skjetten Medical Center in Norway, argued the fall merely reflected increased uptake of the minerals among participants eating Jarlsberg. They said 'daily Jarlsberg cheese consumption has a positive effect on osteocalcin' and other markers of bone formation. Professor Sumantra Ray, a nutritionist at the University of Cambridge who co-owns the journal, said: 'This study shows that while calcium and vitamin D are known to be extremely important for bone health, there are other key factors at play, such as vitamin K2, which is perhaps not as well known. 'Different methods of preparation mean there are key differences in the nutrient composition of cheese which has often been regarded as a homogenous food item in dietary research to date. This needs to be addressed in future studies. 'As this is a small study in young and healthy people designed to explore novel pathways linking diet and bone health, the results need to be interpreted with great caution as the study participants will not necessarily be representative of other groups. 'And it shouldn’t be taken as a recommendation to eat a particular type of cheese.' Dr Duane Mellor, a registered dietitian at Aston University, warned not to take this study to heart, stating: '[The study] does not provide any evidence of actual change in bone density or strength as these would take a lot longer than six weeks to show. The link to changes in vitamin K are interesting, as the Jarlsberg contained this nutrient and the control camembert did not. 'However, there are various other sources of this vitamin in our diet including dark green vegetables including kale. 'As the researchers only asked the participants to stick to their usual diet — which naturally varies — and did not try to control it, this could mean their intake of vitamin K could have varied both at baseline and through the study.'