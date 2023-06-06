Cheers Bar Sells For A Million Dollars At Auction

Heritage Auctions, the company responsible for the auction, sold thousands of items that appeared on the show throughout its 11-year run. The three-day event saw them sell upwards of $7.6 million ($US5 million) in props.

James Comisar decided to sell the bar after failing to create a place to house his dream museum of collections.

In a statement released by the auction house, Comisar said, "The auction's success confirmed what I have always known: that television characters are cherished members of our extended family and that their stories and our own are inseparable."