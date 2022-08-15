Cheerios Found To Be A Healthier Breakfast Option Than Eggs, According To New Research

Researchers in the US have developed a new system for assessing the nutrition content of the food we eat, and many of the results may shock you.

The team in Boston spent three years assessing more than 8,000 foods and drinks, from unsalted sashimi to a Maccas cheeseburger, and have created the Food Compass.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Food Compass uses innovative science to rank foods according to 54 different attributes, giving each food a score between 1 and 100 – the healthier the food, the higher the score.

While there are some foods that score exactly where you think, there are a few surprises.

Those that have chosen eggs over cereal for breakfast may be shocked to find that Cheerios (95) and Shredded Wheat (83) score higher than a boiled egg (51).

“Cereals aren't inherently bad. In fact, if they have a high whole grain content then they will get a good score for that, and if they don't have added sugar, they won't lose any points,” explains Professor Jeffrey Blumberg, one of the co-authors of the study.

Keeping with breakfast, coffee scores pretty average, with espresso (55) rating the lowest. The healthiest coffee choice is actually a skimmed milk cappuccino (73).

For cereals, Special K may seem like a healthy choice, but only scores a lowly 18, which is on par with Cornflakes.

Unsalted sashimi scores a perfect 100 but opting for a sushi-style California roll will score a lowly 1.

So, if you fancy supercharging your diet, instead of opting for an omelette (59) why not try a chocolate frozen yogurt with skimmed milk (81).