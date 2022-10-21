Cheeky Grandmother Gives Out Ouija Boards At Her Funeral

Well, it's safe to say that Grandma Jodie put the 'fun' in her funeral.

The cheeky Nanna gave guests at her funeral the ultimate parting gift - an ouija board so that people could "keep in touch".

While all the guests got the psychic tool, only family and friends in her Will were given the location of her remaining Horcruxes.

Jodie, who died of cancer at age 81, had quite the sense of humour, according to her granddaughter.

Want more proof?

Well, apparently, with the ouija board, she also included a photo of herself with her tongue out while she put up her middle fingers.

As they say, don't hate the player - hate the game.

We used the ouija board to reach out to Jodie for a comment, but she was on the way to an Elvis concert and couldn't chat.

Loads of people say they don't want their funeral to be a drab and depressing affair and instead wish for it to be filled with laughter and a celebration of life.

Jodie took that seriously, well, as seriously as she could have - and we think her beautiful legacy is dead funny.