Checking Your Smart Phone Too Much Might Be Breaking Your Little Brain

Smart phones, the smarter they get the dumber we become.

Not only do they cause eye strain, neck problems, and have the potential to cause accidents as people wander the streets with their eyes glued to a tiny screen, not paying attention to the out-of-control party bus about to hit them or recently opened sink hole directly in their path. Now, new research published by the British Journal of Psychology shows that smartphone checking can cause more cognitive failures.

According to the research, the more we check our little black mirrors the more we become forgetful, distracted and have our minds wander easily.

It makes sense, phones have trained our brains to look for the next best thing, the funnier cat video, the sassier tweet, the realest BeReal. It’s all out there, it’s better than what your currently looking at and it’s only a swipe away.

Suddenly the email you need to send, the dishes that need to be done or the article you need to write is boring and your mind wants something better to do.

According to Psypost, researchers found that the constant use can lead to ‘cognitive overload’ and thus decreased attention control. I can completely relate to this, even while writing this article I have checked my phone ten times, forgotten where I was and started thinking about that episode of the Simpson were Homer listens to the vocab improvement subliminal tape, and gets some beer out of the fridge and say ‘Oooh a sextet of ale’.

So, what’s the solution, the research doesn’t really say, but I assume put down your phone, go for a walk, read a physical book and meditate for 10 hours a day, all the simple things.