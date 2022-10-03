Check Your Piggy Bank Because A Rare Aussie Coin Has Sold For $60k

An extremely rare and highly collectable, authentic Australian penny recently went under the hammer on Sunday evening at Lloyds Auctions.

The 1930 penny sold for a record-breaking $60,000, so maybe it’s time to dig through your old coins and see if you have one of these pennies in your mitts.

Amanda Benson of Lloyds Auctioneers told the ABC the penny fetched such a ‘huge price due to its low mintage (the act of minting a coin, for those playing along at home).

“[The coins] were released just after the stock markets crashed in 1929 and what’s special about those is that they were never actually meant to be released,” she said.

“Interestingly, the reason they were released was because the Melbourne Mint used a test run of around 1,500 minted coins just to fill the 1931 order,” Benson said.

“They think 3,000 were minted, but only 1,500 were used to bolster the 1931 supply.

“All of those 1,500 would have gone into circulation, which means to get any of the 1930 coins that have any sort of reasonable condition is very rare.”

Unfortunately, the chances of them being in your piggy bank are very slim, but it’s worth double checking!