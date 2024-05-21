The Project

ChatGP AI Voice Suspended Because It Sounds Too Much Like Scarlett Johansson

Of all the science fiction films that have tried to predict the future, 'Her' got a lot of things right.

If you listen to one of the voices that Chat GPT offers to dictate the AI-generated answers, recipes, code, or anything else you've asked for, it's obvious they are big fans of Scar-Jo's character's voice.

The 'Sky' voice was so similar to Johansson's real voice that Chat GPT has paused that option. According to NBC News, Scarlett was "shocked" and "angered" by how similar Sky's deep husky tones were to her own voice.

They had already asked Johansson to be the voice of Chat GPT, as Johansson explained in a statement.

"Last September, I received an offer from Sam Altman, who wanted to hire me to voice the current ChatGPT 4.0 system… "He told me that he felt that by my voicing the system, I could bridge the gap between tech companies and creatives and help consumers to feel comfortable with the seismic shift concerning humans and AI."

But Johansson was not interested and declined the offer, only to hear something similar to her own voice a few months later.

"Nine months later, my friends, family and the general public all noted how much the newest system named 'Sky' sounded like me," she said.

Altman has now paused this voice after Scar-Jo's complaint.

"Out of respect for Ms. Johansson, we have paused using Sky's voice in our products. We are sorry to Ms. Johansson that we didn't communicate better."

So if you want to live out your Her fantasies, you'll just have to stick to growing a moustache and wearing big weird pants.

With AAP.

