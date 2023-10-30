The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Charlie Puth Leads Touching Singalong Of ‘Friends’ Theme Song In Honour Of Matthew Perry

Charlie Puth Leads Touching Singalong Of ‘Friends’ Theme Song In Honour Of Matthew Perry

Singer Charlie Puth has led his fans in a touching moment for Matthew Perry at his concert in Melbourne.

The self-confessed ‘Friends’ superfan played a piano rendition of the show’s theme song, ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts to a packed-out Margaret Court Arena.

The crowd sang the song, with Puth joining in during the chorus.

A video of the touching moment was shared by @gracefrost_music on Instagram.

“Was amazing to hear the crowd sing like that,” she captioned the post.

Puth has often shared how he is a big fan of the hit 90s sitcom.

In 2019 he was tested by one of the show’s stars, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, with rapid-fire questions for Billboard’s ‘Quizzed’ series.

A few weeks later he met Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, while he was a guest on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Matthew Perry, known for starring as Chandler Bing, died aged 54 after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Image: Instagram/@gracefrost_music

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem
NEXT STORY

Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

    Flava Flav Performs Memorable Rendition Of The U.S. National Anthem

    American rapper Flava Flav performed the U.S. national anthem at a Milwaukee Bucks game, but it might be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
    National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

    National Rental Vacancy Rate At Record Low As Rental Crisis Worsens

    There is no end in sight for the nation's rental crisis, so are we walking into a housing disaster?
    Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

    Claims Emerge Questioning The True Age Of Bobi, The World's Oldest Dog Who Died Aged ‘31’

    Guinness World Records are investigating the age of the proclaimed oldest dog in the world after a number of doubts were raised that Bobi the Portuguese Mastiff truly died at the ripe old age of 31.
    The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

    The New Goop Gift Guide Is Here & If You Have $20k To Spare, It’s Perfect For You!

    Get your credit cards out, open up the laptop, and light a 'Vagina' candle because the new Goop Gift Guide has arrived.
    Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

    Artist Paints Terrifying Taylor Swift Pumpkin For Halloween

    ‘Taylor Swiftkin’, a giant pumpkin with a Taylor Swift face painted on it, has gone viral.