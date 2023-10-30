Charlie Puth Leads Touching Singalong Of ‘Friends’ Theme Song In Honour Of Matthew Perry

The self-confessed ‘Friends’ superfan played a piano rendition of the show’s theme song, ‘I’ll Be There For You’ by The Rembrandts to a packed-out Margaret Court Arena.

The crowd sang the song, with Puth joining in during the chorus.

A video of the touching moment was shared by @gracefrost_music on Instagram.

“Was amazing to hear the crowd sing like that,” she captioned the post.

Puth has often shared how he is a big fan of the hit 90s sitcom.

In 2019 he was tested by one of the show’s stars, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller, with rapid-fire questions for Billboard’s ‘Quizzed’ series.

A few weeks later he met Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, while he was a guest on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Matthew Perry, known for starring as Chandler Bing, died aged 54 after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

Image: Instagram/@gracefrost_music