Charlie Colin, Former Bassist Of Train, Dies Aged 58 After Freak Accident

Colin was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium, when he slipped and fell in the shower, his mother told TMZ.

The exact time of the accident is not known, as Colin was not found until his friend returned to Brussels about five days ago.

Colin was a founding member of the band Train who were widely popular in the late 90s and early 2000s, and was most well-known for their hit album ‘Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)’.

Colin left the band in 2002 as he battled substance abuse issues, before settling in Brussels where he had been teaching a music masters class at the conservatory.