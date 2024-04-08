The Project

Charleville Enters Third Day Of Isolation, As Flood Waters Still Threaten Parts Of QLD And NSW

The Queensland town of Charleville is entering its third day of isolation. Floodwaters rose overnight following a deluge of rain over the weekend, and the town is now in its third day of isolation.

The water level of the Warrego River downstream of Charleville has continued to rise, but there has been a drop upstream.

The Bureao of Meteorology has predicted a respite in the rain, which saw one Brisbane suburb hit with 113 millimetres of rain in one hour on Sunday.

Residents are returning to their homes northwest of Sydney after evacuation orders were lifted as floodwaters recede across NSW.

About 800 people were under an evacuation order in the Sydney region, where floods damaged more than 60 homes and left 17 uninhabitable, with those numbers expected to rise on Monday.

Residents in parts of Windsor, Richmond, Sackville, and Pitt Town were able to return home after the NSW State Emergency Service declared the regions to be at a reduced threat.

Evacuation orders for suburbs along the Hawkesbury River were issued on Sunday morning after the river reached its peak of 10.52 metres at 9pm on Saturday.

With AAP.

