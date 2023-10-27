The Project

Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.

The Barnardo's store in Swansea has taken to social media to remind people what is appropriate to donate, after they received adult items among their donations.

"Could those of you who kindly donate please be mindful that we are a CHILDRENS CHARITY and as such we have a range of ages on our wonderful volunteer team," volunteers wrote.

"We therefore ask that you refrain from donating your used and unused marital aids!

"We would like to remind you that the branch has CCTV so that these items can be traced back to their owners. Thank you."

A Barnardo's spokesperson also added that while the charity is grateful for donations, adult items "aren't quite the sorts of toys we're looking for".

They offered other suggestions on how the community can help others.

"This winter, frontline staff at Barnardo's will be helping struggling children and families across Wales by providing them with essential items like food and clothing," they said.

"The money raised from our shops helps us to carry on this vital work – so please do donate any clothing or children's toys you can to your local Barnardo's store."

