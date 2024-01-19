Charity Pulls Out Of Jobseeker Scheme As It's 'Broken'

Welcome to the game of welfare. Do you want money to live? You need to score 100 points each month. Complete a job application? 5 points! Do some training - 15 points! Attend an interview - 25 points!

Miss your points quota, and you'll enter a complicated demerit system that could see your payments cancelled altogether.

And then there's Work for the Dole, where job seekers are often placed at non-profits, do more than 15 hours a week and score 80 points.

The Brotherhood of St Laurence is one not-for-profit that is now calling time on its involvement in the scheme, saying the game is rigged.

The move comes after a government report into the program called for an overhaul, finding it doesn't increase employability or help with social participation and can have safety issues.

But the Brotherhood's decision has prompted a scathing response from other charities.

In a statement, the government says it's carefully considering the findings of the report, which didn't recommend ending the work for the dole program.

So is it game over for Work for the Dole, or will other charities simply step into the breach?

Journalist Rick Morton from The Saturday Paper has been following the issue for years and told The Project why the current system isn’t working.

“The government keeps it around for political reasons and almost nothing else,” Morton said.

“Work for the Dole is really just a community grants program for really small community projects or large charities, mostly the Salvos and Vinnies, who actually use Work for the Dole recipients as, essentially, labour in their op shops,” he explained.

“Half the people on unemployment, JobSeeker, actually have some form of a disability and an incapacity to work, so a lot of these people are actually people who are not going to get full time work in the first place,” Morton continued, adding “yet we are requiring them to jump through these labyrinthine hurdles just to try and prove their worth to get a little bit of a poverty payment.”