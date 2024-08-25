Chappell Roan Calls Out “Predatory Behaviour” Of Fans

The ‘Good Luck, Babe!’ singer has had a meteoric rise to fame over the past 12 months after working at her singing career for the past 10 years.

Roan, whose legal name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, took to her Instagram account to slam “predatory behaviour” disguised as “superfan behaviour.”

“For the past 10 years, I’ve been going non-stop to build my project, and it’s come to the point that I need to draw lines and set boundaries. I want to be an artist for a very, very long time,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve been in too many non-consensual physical and social interactions, and I just need to lay it out and remind you, women don’t owe you shit.

“I chose this career path because I love music and art and honouring my inner child; I do not accept harassment of any kind because I chose this path, nor do I deserve it,” she continued.

“When I’m on stage, when I’m performing, when I’m in drag, when I’m at a work event, when I’m doing press…I am at work. Any other circumstances, I am not in work mode. I am clocked out.

“I don’t agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out—just because they’re expressing admiration. Women do not owe you a reason why they don’t want to be touched or talked to.”

“I am specifically talking about predatory behaviour (disguised as ‘superfan’ behaviour) that has become normalised because of the way women who are well-known have been treated in the past,” Roan said.

“Please do not assume you know a lot about someone’s life, personality, and boundaries because you are familiar with them or their work online.”

“If you’re still asking, ‘Well, if you didn’t want this to happen, then why did you choose a career where you knew you wouldn’t be comfortable with the outcome of success?’—understand this: I embrace the success of the project, the love I feel, and the gratitude I have. What I do not accept are creepy people, being touched, and being followed,” she added.

“Please stop touching me. Please stop being weird to my family and friends. Please stop assuming things about me. There is always more to the story. I am scared and tired. And please—don’t call me Kayleigh. I feel more love than I ever have in my life. I feel the most unsafe I have ever felt in my life,” she concluded her post.

“There is a part of myself that I save just for my project and all of you. There is a part of myself that is just for me, and I don’t want that taken away from me. Thank you for reading this. I appreciate your understanding and support.”

The ‘HOT TO GO!’ singer has previously spoken out about feeling unsafe following her rise to fame due to some fans’ crossing boundaries.

Talking to Comment Section podcast host Drew Afualo, Roan explained that she had been considering pumping the brakes on her fame.

“People have started to be freaks — like, [they] follow me and know where my parents live, and where my sister works. All this weird shit,” she said.

“This is the time when a few years ago when I said that if [there were] stalker vibes or my family was in danger, I would quit. And we’re there. We’re there!”