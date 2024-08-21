Chappell Roan Calls Out ‘Creepy Behaviour’ Of Fans

The ‘The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess’ artist posted two videos to TikTok, calling out fans' behaviour and saying she and her family have been harassed and bullied when they did not agree to take photos.

“If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window? Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I take a photo with you?’ and she says ‘No, what the fuck?’ and then you get mad at this random lady?” she said.

“Would you be offended if she says no to your time because she has her own time? Would you stalk her family? Would you follow her around? Would you try to dissect her life and bully her online?

“This is a lady you don’t know, and she doesn’t know you at all. Would you assume that she’s a good person, assume she’s a bad person?

Would you assume everything you read online about her is true? I’m a random bitch, you’re a random bitch. Just think about that for a second, OK?”

Roan went on to say that it is “normal behaviour” celebrities must face saying “I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it OK, that doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean that I want it, that doesn’t mean that I like it”.

“I don’t want whatever the f*ck you think you’re supposed to be entitled to whenever you see a celebrity,” she continued.

“I don’t give a f*ck if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or for your time or for a hug. That’s not normal. That’s weird.

It’s weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online and you listen to the art they make. That’s f*cking weird! I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, OK?”