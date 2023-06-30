The Project

Chaos Continues In France As 40,000 Police Officers Are Deployed On Third Night Of Riots

Forty thousand officers have been deployed across France as thousands of protesters continue to riot after police shot a 17-year-old.

Protesters have torched cars, barricaded streets and hurled projectiles at police as riots continue for a third night following the deadly police shooting of a teenager.

Forty thousand police officers have been deployed across France to help contain the riots, with a focus on Nanterre on the outskirts of Paris, where 17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead on Tuesday.

Local authorities in Clamart, 8km from central Paris, imposed a night-time curfew until Monday.

Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region, said all bus and tram services would be halted after 9pm after some were set alight the previous night.

National police said on Thursday night that officers faced new incidents in Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse and Lille, including fires and fireworks.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denounced the violence, calling it "unjustifiable," and asked for calm.

He added that the country needed to "meditate" on Nahel's killing.

The Project with AAP.

