Changes Coming To Google Maps To Protect Your Privacy

Google will soon be rolling out changes to its popular Maps application to ensure greater security and privacy for users.

If you’re someone prone to getting lost or forgetting where you stumbled upon that lip smacking croissant, the Google Maps Timeline feature, which stores location data on the cloud, has made it easy for you to keep track of trips and remember the places you’ve visited.

However, some users weren’t happy with the Tech Giant knowing exactly how often they were visiting the bakery. In response to this, Google has announced that location data will soon be stored on your personal device rather than the cloud.

While Google says this will give users more control over their location data, it does mean you will no longer be able to access your trip history through the web.

Google will soon be deleting data older than 90 days and users will need to change their Google settings to prevent losing any historical data.

Under the changes, people will still be able to back up their travel history on the cloud, but will need to opt in.

The good news is this information will be encrypted, so not even Google will be able to rat on you for sneaking out for a cheeky afternoon treat.

Jennifer Aniston 'Never Imagined' The Incredible Success Of Friends

