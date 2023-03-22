The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Change Rooms Could Soon Be Rolled Out In Australia Post Offices

Change Rooms Could Soon Be Rolled Out In Australia Post Offices

Australia Post is building a concept store in the Central Tablelands of New South Wales that will have changing rooms so that customers can try on their purchases without having to cart them home first.

With Aussies spending close to $64 billion on online shopping over the past year, the new changerooms could be a handy addition to post offices.

The change rooms will only be built in the concept store in Orange to trial the new additions.

Dubbed a “mini-mall”, the new store will also have products from local businesses displayed in order to support local businesses and create new foot traffic.

This comes after Australia Post faced its first full-year loss since 2015.

The federal government will also be reviewing the services offered by Australia Post due to the losses in the letters department.

The store will also trial separate dedicated lines for parcel delivery, small business, banking and possibly identity services.

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square
NEXT STORY

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Advertisement

Related Articles

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Connecticut Man Proposes To His Girlfriend With Gigantic Billboard In Times Square

Proposing via a gigantic billboard in Times Square, romantic gesture or tacky?
Mystery Minions Have Started To Pop Up Around An Aussie Country Town

Mystery Minions Have Started To Pop Up Around An Aussie Country Town

A rural Victorian town called Warrak has an anonymous community-minded culprit littering the town with adorable minion sculptures.
Aussie Mum Attempts To Recreate Bluey Mudcake Hack And Fails Miserably

Aussie Mum Attempts To Recreate Bluey Mudcake Hack And Fails Miserably

Spot the difference.
Woolies Expands Into The Telehealth Market

Woolies Expands Into The Telehealth Market

Your Woolies Worth now includes getting warts burnt off.
Vintage CorningWare Dishes Are Being Listed For Over $10,000 On eBay, Time To Check Grandma’s Cupboards

Vintage CorningWare Dishes Are Being Listed For Over $10,000 On eBay, Time To Check Grandma’s Cupboards

It’s time to check nan’s cupboards because vintage CorningWare dishes are being listed for thousands on eBay.