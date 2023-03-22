Change Rooms Could Soon Be Rolled Out In Australia Post Offices

With Aussies spending close to $64 billion on online shopping over the past year, the new changerooms could be a handy addition to post offices.

The change rooms will only be built in the concept store in Orange to trial the new additions.

Dubbed a “mini-mall”, the new store will also have products from local businesses displayed in order to support local businesses and create new foot traffic.

This comes after Australia Post faced its first full-year loss since 2015.

The federal government will also be reviewing the services offered by Australia Post due to the losses in the letters department.

The store will also trial separate dedicated lines for parcel delivery, small business, banking and possibly identity services.