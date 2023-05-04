The Project

Chance The Rapper Wants To Collaborate With Peppa Pig So He Can Impress His Daughters

During an interview with Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, Chance the Rapper admitted that he wanted to collaborate with Peppa Pig so he could impress his two young daughters.

Show host Meyers asked Chance if his daughters, Kensli, 7 and Marli, 3, like his music.

“They do like my music. They’re really, they’re more into, like, Peppa Pig and their contemporaries. But, like, I have a few songs that they’ll listen to,” he replied.

He explained that although his children like some of his songs, he has to be careful which songs he chooses due to some of the content in his material.

“Peppa, if you’re listening right now, like, I’m trying to work or at least get some autographs for my kids,” he said. “Shoutout to Peppa Pig.”

And it seems that Peppa Pig is keen on the idea of this collaboration!

The Official Peppa Pig Twitter account said, “@chancetherapper tell your people to call mine #toddler mixtape”.

