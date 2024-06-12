Champion Eater Joey Chestnut Banned From Major Hot Dog Eating Contest Over Plant-Based Sponsorship Deal

Chestnut holds the hot dog-eating world record, inhaling 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2021. Dubbed “the Michael Jordan of competitive eating”, he has long had a stranglehold over the annual July 4th competition, winning 16 of the past 17 contests.

The dispute arose after Chestnut made a deal to represent a different brand of frankfurter, reported to be Impossible Foods which recently launched a plant-based hot dog.

In what has basically become a wiener measuring contest, Major League Eating (MLE), who runs Nathan’s event, couldn’t stomach the branding conflict, booting Chestnut from this year’s competition.

“We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest,” the Major League Eating organisation said in a statement.

However, organisers are still holding out hope that Joey C will see the light and abandon the vegan option.

“Joey Chestnut is an American hero. We would love nothing more than to have him at Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, which he has dominated for years. We hope that he returns when he is not representing a rival brand,” they said.

A spokesperson for Impossible Foods had said, “We love Joey and support him in any contest he chooses. It’s OK to experiment with a new dog. Meat eaters shouldn’t have to be exclusive to just one wiener.”