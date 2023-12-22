The Project

Challenging Conditions For Firefighters In WA

There is another bushfire emergency on Perth's outskirts tonight, with homes under threat in the semi-rural suburb of Keysbrook.

It comes as it's confirmed that three properties were destroyed in the massive fire that tore through Parkerville in the Perth Hills yesterday.

Authorities also confirmed the blaze was ignited by a branch falling on powerlines.

Better weather today allowed fire crews to bring the blaze under control, but the families who've lost homes are facing a bleak Christmas. 

Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said there was still cause for concern, and warned residents to be on alert. 

"We do have another extreme weather event ahead," he said.

"We are facing challenging weather conditions particularly on Boxing Day."

Dawson urged people to be prepared, saying "fires can move incredibly fast. Lots of people are going away for the holidays".

"We urge people to have a bushfire plan in place, be safe. Fifteen minutes could save your life."

