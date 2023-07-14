CEO Commended For Refusing To Switch Seats For A Mum Wanting To Sit Next To Her Kids

Tammy Nelson from the US-based jewellery brand CONQUERing was travelling on a Delta Airways flight from Cincinnati, Ohio, to San Jose, California, to do a presentation in front of 500 people.

In the TikTok video that has been watched over 1.5 million times, Nelson explains that she approached the seat that she selected on her booking to find a woman sitting in it with her two children.

She then recounts the mother asking, "Oh, you want to sit here? I thought we could switch because these are my kids."

"I said, 'As long as it's a window seat, I'm happy to switch'." But the mother apparently pointed to a middle seat in the row behind.

"Having had only 90 minutes of sleep the night before and knowing I had to give a presentation to 500 people, I desperately needed some sleep, so I did not agree to switch seats," she explained in the caption.

She continued, "Before anyone comes after me… the kids looked like they were about 11 and 15 years old. And the mom was in arms-reach of both of them from the middle seat in the row behind us."

"The mom proceeded to complain for at least 15 minutes to the person next to her loud enough for me to hear. But the woman actually defended me – several times. It was so kind, and I appreciated it so much because I was feeling really guilty."

Speaking to Newsweek, she explained that she gets motion sickness during takeoff and landing if she cannot see out the window.

"I also don't get a lot of sleep. I often try to get a little sleep on planes which is easiest with a window seat."

"On that particular day, I only had 90 minutes of sleep the night before," she said. "And I was headed into a high-pressure work week where I would be presenting to 500 people and really needed to be at my very best, so getting a little sleep on that flight was extra-important."

Many people defended her decision in the comments, believing that the mum should have booked the seats together to avoid a situation like this.

"The amount of families who aren't paying to select their seats together is mind-blowing! You were 100% right to not give up your seat," one person wrote

"Their lack of planning isn't your fault," another commented.

"Don't feel guilty for standing up for your needs! And you weren't taking something that wasn't yours… it was rightfully your seat! Be strong," another wrote.