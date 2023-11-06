The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Centrelink And Medicare To Receive 3,000 Additional Staff To Help Ease Helpline And Payment Delays

Centrelink And Medicare To Receive 3,000 Additional Staff To Help Ease Helpline And Payment Delays

Services Australia will see an additional 3000 staff members as a part of Labor's $228 million funding boost, in an attempt to reduce call wait times and improve customer service.

Bill Shorten, the Government Services Minister, announced on Sunday night that over 800 workers had already accepted roles with the agency, with the government’s intention to hire the remaining 2,200 staff as quickly as possible.

“These 3,000 new staff are the first step in returning people to frontline Services Australia roles after 10 years of Liberal neglect,” Mr Shorten said. 

“The new staff will be critical to reducing call wait times, speeding up claim payments and giving Australians back some time in their busy lives.”

The move comes as Services Australia has been called to provide further evidence to a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday.

During their most recent appearance at Senate estimates last month, Services Australia revealed there had been a significant blowout to Centrelink wait times, issuing 2.8 million busy messages to callers in just two months. 

There were also heavy delays to payments such as the age pension, Jobseeker and the parenting payment.

The new hires will take the number of Services Australia staff handling Medicare and Centrelink from 20,000 to 23,000.

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship
NEXT STORY

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

Advertisement

Related Articles

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

Influencer Divides Opinion After Giving Birth In Costa Rica So Son Will Have Dual Citizenship

An Australian influencer has given birth in Costa Rica so her son would be born with access to a dual citizenship, dubbing the move as ‘birth tourism’.
Homer Will No Longer Strangle Bart In ‘The Simpsons’ Because ‘Times Have Changed’

Homer Will No Longer Strangle Bart In ‘The Simpsons’ Because ‘Times Have Changed’

The much-loved animated comedy has retired one of its longest-running gags, with a recent episode featuring Homer Simpson declaring that “times have changed” and he no longer strangles his son, Bart.
Parents Hit Back At ‘Child-Free’ Zones On Planes

Parents Hit Back At ‘Child-Free’ Zones On Planes

An airline has sparked a heated debate online after they announced they will be offering “child-free” zones on planes.
Low Budget ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie To Be Released Next Year

Low Budget ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie To Be Released Next Year

A director from the US has confirmed a low budget Barbenheimer film is in the works, set to tell the story of a scientist doll living in Dolltopia, who tries to destroy humanity with a nuclear bomb.
Aussies Outraged Over $14 Ham And Cheese Croissant At Melbourne Café

Aussies Outraged Over $14 Ham And Cheese Croissant At Melbourne Café

A disgruntled cafe customer took to social media to voice their disdain over the “absolutely outrageous” price of a ham and cheese croissant.