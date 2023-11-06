Centrelink And Medicare To Receive 3,000 Additional Staff To Help Ease Helpline And Payment Delays

Bill Shorten, the Government Services Minister, announced on Sunday night that over 800 workers had already accepted roles with the agency, with the government’s intention to hire the remaining 2,200 staff as quickly as possible.

“These 3,000 new staff are the first step in returning people to frontline Services Australia roles after 10 years of Liberal neglect,” Mr Shorten said.

“The new staff will be critical to reducing call wait times, speeding up claim payments and giving Australians back some time in their busy lives.”

The move comes as Services Australia has been called to provide further evidence to a Senate estimates hearing on Tuesday.

During their most recent appearance at Senate estimates last month, Services Australia revealed there had been a significant blowout to Centrelink wait times, issuing 2.8 million busy messages to callers in just two months.

There were also heavy delays to payments such as the age pension, Jobseeker and the parenting payment.

The new hires will take the number of Services Australia staff handling Medicare and Centrelink from 20,000 to 23,000.