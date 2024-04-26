The Project

Centre Court Seats At Wimbledon To Set Ultra-Rich Back Over $220,000

Ultra-rich tennis fans will be able to secure guaranteed Centre Court seats at Wimbledon for a cool £116,000 ($AU 222,146) each.

A total of 2,520 of the premium seats are on sale. The high fee will reserve a seat for each of the 14 days of the tournament for five years from 2026-2030.

This works out to be roughly £1,657 ($AU 3,173) a day. The applications, which close at midday on 26 April 2024, have already exceeded the supply, according to All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

These “debenture” seats are positioned on the same level as the royal box. Holders will also have access to the private champions’ room with direct views of the outside courts.

Holders will also have a dedicated entrance to the court and access to seven exclusive bars and restaurants.

Debenture tickets are also the only ticket class that are transferable. Currently, AELTC prohibits the resale of ordinary Wimbledon tickets on resale facilities.

The AELTC also allows for the buying and selling of existing debentures, either via a stockbroker or private sale.

