Celine Dion’s Sister Reveals The Singer Has Lost Control Of Her Muscles Due To Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion’s sister has shared how the singer is going as she battles stiff person syndrome, sharing that Dion does not have control of her muscles.

"There are some who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not known," Claudette told the French publication 7 Jours.

"If you only knew how many calls we receive at the Foundation to hear from Céline," she continued.

"People tell us they love her and pray for her. She gets so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes. She works hard, but she has no control over her muscles. What makes me sad, is that she was also so disciplined."

Stiff person syndrome, or Moersch-Woltman syndrome, is a "rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease that causes the body to become rigid and more sensitive to noise, touch and emotional distress," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

The My Heart Will Go On singer revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, explaining she had to reschedule tour dates that were already postponed due to the pandemic.

She then cancelled the remaining dates of her world tour due to her health issues in May 2023.

"Vocal cords are muscles, but so is the heart. That's what gets to me. Because it's a one-in-a-million case, scientists don't have that much research on the topic because it didn't affect that many people,” Claudette said, explaining that her sister yearns to return to the stage, but that possibility is uncertain.

