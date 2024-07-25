The Project

Celine Dion “So Happy” To Be In Paris Amid Reports She Will Perform At The Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion has said she is “so happy” to be back in Paris amid reports she is set to perform at the Olympics Opening Ceremony later this week.

The legendary performer shared photos at The Louvre on social media with the caption “Every time I return to Paris, I remember there’s so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world.” 

“I love Paris, and I’m so happy to be back! Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!”

The My Heart Will Go On singer is reportedly set to perform at the Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 26, marking her first return to the stage since her 2022 diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome.

Dion, 56, shared her struggle with the rare neurological disorder in her 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which showed the star struggling with painful spasms that limit her ability to walk and sing.

"It's not hard to do a show now; it's hard to cancel a show," Dion said in the documentary. "I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit—it's been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people. I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk. I'll crawl. I won't stop."

Fans are delighted to see Dion back in Paris, one commenting on the star’s post “Paris - the city of lights - is glowing, not only because of the Olympics but even more so because you are there again,” while another declared “The queen is back!! The world needs your voice more than ever!”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion)

