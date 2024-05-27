The Project

Celine Dion Hoping For Final Performance On A TV Special Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is planning to perform one last time in a TV special amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The 56-year-old singer was diagnosed in 2022 but has been working on her voice as she seeks to sing once more amid her battle with the autoimmune neurological disorder.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Celine is not giving up her desire to sing again. She has been working with voice coaches, band members and specialists for over six months now. She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits."

Dion cancelled the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour in 2023 as a result of her health problems - which she documents in the new feature-length documentary I Am: Celine Dion - and explained that she "can't answer" if she will ever be able to get back on stage.

The singer said: "I can't answer that … because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready.

"As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.'

"I don't know... my body will tell me. On the other hand, I don't just want to wait."

Dion recently explained how she has different therapies to treat the condition, which impacts the muscles, on a daily basis but says she will never be "cured".

With AAP.

