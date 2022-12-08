Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

Céline Dion has revealed via an emotional video that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.

Sharing to her Instagram account, Dion opened up that she has been diagnosed with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ (SPS).

“I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” she said.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … We now know [SPS] is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she continued. “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I’m working hard with my support medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

Due to her diagnosis, the 54-year-old has rescheduled her European tour to focus on her health.