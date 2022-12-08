The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

Céline Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disorder

The 54-year-old singer has rescheduled her upcoming tour due to her diagnosis of ‘stiff person syndrome, which causes difficulty in singing and move

Céline Dion has revealed via an emotional video that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.

Sharing to her Instagram account, Dion opened up that she has been diagnosed with ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’ (SPS).

“I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” she said.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges … We now know [SPS] is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she continued. “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope. I’m working hard with my support medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

Due to her diagnosis, the 54-year-old has rescheduled her European tour to focus on her health.

Russia & U.S. Announce Prisoner Trade, With Basketball Star Brittney Griner Returning Home
NEXT STORY

Russia & U.S. Announce Prisoner Trade, With Basketball Star Brittney Griner Returning Home

Advertisement

Related Articles

Russia & U.S. Announce Prisoner Trade, With Basketball Star Brittney Griner Returning Home

Russia & U.S. Announce Prisoner Trade, With Basketball Star Brittney Griner Returning Home

Russia's foreign ministry says it has traded US basketball star Brittney Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap.
Mother Upset That A Boutique Didn't I.D. Her Daughter Before Selling Her A Dress

Mother Upset That A Boutique Didn't I.D. Her Daughter Before Selling Her A Dress

You need an I.D. to buy cigarettes or alcohol, but should you need it to buy clothing? Well, one mother in America thinks so.
Pet Owner Defends Dyeing Her Dog Green To Look Like The Grinch For Christmas

Pet Owner Defends Dyeing Her Dog Green To Look Like The Grinch For Christmas

Dog owner Ashley Spielmann has defended her decision to dye her pooch, Rizzo, green so he resembles the Grinch during Christmas.
Cat Thrown Off Table at World Cup Presser

Cat Thrown Off Table at World Cup Presser

The table is no longer protected from mice.
Billionaire Gives Staff Around The World All-Inclusive Trip Walt Disney World

Billionaire Gives Staff Around The World All-Inclusive Trip Walt Disney World

The happiest place on earth was shut down over the weekend after a billionaire business owner booked out the entire Disney World parklands for his staff to celebrate a successful year.