Celine Dion Breaks Down As She Reveals All About Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion breaks down as she reveals all about her battle with stiff person syndrome in the trailer for her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

"It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show," she said in the trailer.

"I'm working hard every day. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle.

"I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl. I won't stop."

Celine revealed her diagnosis of the degenerative disease stiff person syndrome in December 2022 after postponing her European tour dates.

The rare neurological disorder creates spasms that can affect a person's ability to walk and use their vocal cords.

"I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder and I wasn't ready to say anything before," she said in the trailer.

"But I'm ready now."

"My voice is the conductor of my life. When your voice brings you joy, you're the best of yourself. I need my instrument."

I Am: Celine Dion will premiere on Prime Video on June 25.

