Celebrities Around The World Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Celebrities and public figures from everywhere have shared their stories of the queen, reflected on her life, and expressed their condolences to the royal family.

Music royalty Elton John posted to Instagram an emotional message: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency, and genuine caring warmth.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly."

Paul McCartney took to Twitter to extend his condolences: "God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live The King," he said.

Victoria Beckham also tweeted, “Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

Whoopie Goldberg shared on Twitter the time she met the Queen: "Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth (sic) at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all I could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King".

Janet Jackson paid tribute on her Instagram, sharing a throwback of the time she met the queen, writing, "May you Rest In Peace Queen 🤍".

Ozzy Osbourne expressed his sadness: “I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II”.