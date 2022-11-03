The Project

Celebrations Could Drop Bounty From The Box But The Public Aren’t Happy

Bounty lovers might be sad to hear they may be ditched from Celebrations chocolate boxes, as Mars claims more than 40% of consumers ‘hate’ them.

A limited run of "No Bounty" tubs will go on sale at 40 Tesco stores in the Uk in the run-up to Christmas.

It comes after the brand let shoppers return unwanted Bounties last year.

Producer of Celebrations, Mars, said it was yet to decide whether the treats would be banished for good or not.

A survey for the firm found many people leave the coconut creation languishing at the bottom of the tub, with around 40% of consumers claiming to ‘hate’ them, and for 18% stating it’s their favourite chocolate.

