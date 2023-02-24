The Project

CCTV Cameras Will Be Tracking Phones, Mood And Crowd Density At This Year's Sydney WorldPride

CCTV cameras paired with sophisticated software will be monitoring crowd density and the mood of Saturday’s Mardi Gras Parade on Sydney’s Oxford Street.

The cameras count mobile phones by measuring radiofrequency.

The software is also able to detect the average mood of the crowd by ranking them as happy, neutral, sad or angry.

This technology has previously been used for Vivid and New Year’s Eve celebrations and will be removed following the Mardi Gras Parade.

Monitoring will be in place as a safety precaution to prevent horrific events such as the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that killed 159 people last year.

The technology has been supplied by Dynamic Crowd Measurement and will only be used to “direct people to less crowded zones if areas become too full.”

“The technology helps with managing the safety of the crowd by measuring capacities, allowing operations to zone in on an area that needs immediate response or to plan ahead for where there are areas of growing crowds,” a Mardi Gras spokesperson explained to The Sydney Morning Herald.

“There is no facial recognition tracking and it cannot track people from one place to another. It provides real-time metrics that snapshot the crowd across the entire route at any given point to inform proactive crowd management decision-making.”

An officer of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade will monitor the CCTV software on the night and “Feed specific metrics to police who help direct crowds. All data will be handled by the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras team and only provided to event stakeholders including police at specific times on the night when it is relevant for crowd safety decisions.”

