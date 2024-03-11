The Project

Cate Blanchett Slams Instagram Filter Use Stopping People From “Getting Older”

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Cate Blanchett shared her thoughts on how Instagram filters obscure people’s expectations of ageing and beauty.

“Nobody’s getting older – they just look like Barbie dolls,” the 54-year-old Australian actress said, adding that she does not feel “regret or shame” when she looks back at photos of herself.

“It’s not the ageing I find confronting at all,” she said.

“Because that is like when you stumble across a photo of a holiday when you were 16 or one of my husband and me when we got married. It doesn’t produce regret or shame.

“Rather, a recognition of the joy of the experience or a painful moment. I’m transported right back.”

She revealed that looking back on her decades-long career makes her “feel irked.”

“It’s out of context. They’re just bits,” she told The Sunday Times. “Like ‘Here are the breasts.’ ‘Hands.’ ‘A bunion.’”

“If you put the whole person together, it makes more sense. I find it disconcerting.”

Reflecting on her childhood, she explained that as a child, she had always “wanted a religion.”

“I wanted the strong hand of God to put a hand on my childish shoulders to say ‘Your (late) father is with me. He’s having fun. You’ll see him in 60 years.’

“But that didn’t happen. And so, as a 10-year-old, I fled from the church and moved down to the river and spent my childhood propelled into nature.

“If I’d stayed inside the Methodist Church I’d have a lot of bad guitar playing, but instead I rode my bike, thinking I was Nancy Drew, down by the Yarra River.

“I remember that as profoundly as I remember the hymns.”

