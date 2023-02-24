The Project

Cat With Gang Tattoos Is Rescued From Mexican Jail, Looking For New Home

A gang tattooed sphynx cat who was found wandering around inside a Mexican jail is now up for adoption looking for a loving home.

The adorable grey Sphynx cat was rescued from the Cereso 3 prison in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, after local police conducted a drug raid, authorities announced.

The cat is believed to have suffered abuse in the prison, where those in the jail even tattooed ‘Made in Mexico’ across the feline’s body.

Authorities say they are looking for the purr-fect family to take the hairless feline.

"The cat is very sociable and is in great shape, with no infections," Cesar Rene Diaz, Ciudad Juárez's ecology director, told Reuters.

A committee of city authorities will make the final decision about the adoption before presenting the cat to its new family in a ceremony on March 1.

