Cat Thrown Off Table at World Cup Presser

The table is no longer protected from mice.

There has been a lot of drama during this World Cup in Qatar, from human rights abuse to that weird speech FIFA president Gianni Infantino did where he said ‘Today, I feel Arab. Today, I feel African. Today, I feel gay. Today, I feel disabled.’ Well, now we can add tabby tossing to the list.

During a press conference with Brazilian soccer player Vinicius Jr, a stray cat jumped up on the table.

It was a cute moment as the cat just chilled on the table, wasn’t hurting anyone, and just doing what cats do… be sweet and sort of nonchalant.

But then suddenly out of nowhere a Brazilian staffer grabbed the cat with both hands and threw it off the table.

The cat was shocked, as well as the people in the room, who let out an audible cry of disbelief as the poor feline was grabbed by the scruff of the neck and dumped onto the floor.

Vinicius Jr laughed and the staffer sort of shrugged as they continued the presser answering more questions, trying to move on from what was a weird moment.

Of course, the internet being a very pussy positive place, people online were upset.

Many questioned why the staffer used such force to remove the moggy when a simple gentle push would have sufficed.

While others didn’t mind and thought holding the tabby by the scruff is normal as that’s what mothers do with their kittens.

I think the real question is how did a cat get into the press conference?

Croatia faces Brazil in the quarter-finals tomorrow.

You need an I.D. to buy cigarettes or alcohol, but should you need it to buy clothing? Well, one mother in America thinks so.
Dog owner Ashley Spielmann has defended her decision to dye her pooch, Rizzo, green so he resembles the Grinch during Christmas.
The happiest place on earth was shut down over the weekend after a billionaire business owner booked out the entire Disney World parklands for his staff to celebrate a successful year.
Whilst good news for shoppers, it's bad news for farmers as prices plummet due to overlapping supply. So, time to add some mangoes to your trolley.
German authorities have detained 25 members and supporters of a group that the prosecutor's office says was preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install as leader a prince who had sought support from Russia.