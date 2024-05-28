The Project

Cat Owners Encouraged To Avoid Using Words With ‘S’ In Them

Cat owners are being encouraged to avoid using words and phrases with ‘s’ in them when talking to their beloved feline friends, because it can sound similar to hissing.

According to The Sun, The People's Dispensary for Sick Animals is urging cat owners to consider meowing instead.

PDSA vet nurse Gemma Renwick explained that “Cats pick up on certain sounds and tend to prefer fewer ‘s’ sounds. The ‘s’ noise is similar to a cat hissing, which is almost like swearing at them every time you want their attention.”

Gemma suggested to instead consider “speaking their language and meowing at them.”

“Unlike hissing, adult cats don’t really meow at one another, but do use meows to communicate with us humans.”

That means it could be best to avoid calling for your cat with a “pspsps”, lest they think you’re swearing at them.

It’s just one of the tips the charity is sharing ahead of annual #HugYourCatDay, with PDSA also recommending you avoid eye contact with your furry friend. 

Cats can find direct eye contact quite threatening, and would never stare at another cat straight in the face unless they were looking to fight.

Instead, the charity recommends slow blinking at your cat, which is often how your kitty will communicate that they love you. 

Gemma also advised against non-consensual cat cuddling.

“Hugging, and other approaches we may consider signs of affection, can actually be detrimental,” she said. 

“If a cat runs away as you come towards them or they dash off as soon as you let go, it’s a good sign they don’t want to be touched or have their personal space invaded.

“Always let your cat come to you, and you’ll reap the rewards of consensual kitty cuddles.”

