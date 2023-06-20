Cat Mum Throws Baby Shower For Her Fur Baby

TikToker @Jess_the_superdog has left viewers teary-eyed after throwing her pregnant cat a baby shower.

"POV: You throw a baby shower for your pregnant cat," the text overlay on the video read.

The now-viral video showed a decorated room filled with presents for her heavily pregnant cat, Cleo, where she was also served the finest glass of cat milk.

Thousands of users in the comments were overcome with joy after seeing the video.

“Me watching this 26 weeks pregnant tearing up,” one user wrote.

“She has that pregnancy glow,” said another.

A third said: “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen”.