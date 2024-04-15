The Project

Cat Looks Displeased After Being Rescued

UK firefighters had to carefully chisel out an adorably angry-looking cat after it got stuck between two walls.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo of the kitty that got into a “tight squeeze”.

“Our crews from Preston safely rescued this curious cat from their tight squeeze earlier this week,” the caption read.

“They found themselves stuck between two walls and our firefighters carefully chiselled them out safe and sound. Cats always like to keep us on our toes.”

The Facebook post gained hundreds of comments, with many finding the disgruntled look on the cat’s face hilarious.

“If gratitude had a face it wouldn’t be this kitty cat,” one person jested.

“The cat's face is just hilarious,” another wrote, adding, “Cattitude!”

“That cat was winning at hide and seek until you pulled her out, the look says it all,” another commented.

A bakery owner in Kansas has put out a plea on social media to help find her US$4,000 diamond, which she believes may have fallen from her engagement ring into a batch of cookie dough.
Popular clothing store Brandy Melville has left Sydneysiders amused after a range of college-style garments adorned in familiar suburbs was released.
The infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience is set to be recreated in Los Angeles.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lashed social media as a "scourge" following the circulation of graphic images and videos from Bondi Junction's stabbing attack.
In a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit, Emily Blunt forced her Fall Guy co-star Ryan Gosling to break up with his iconic Barbie character, Ken.