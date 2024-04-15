Cat Looks Displeased After Being Rescued

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service posted a photo of the kitty that got into a “tight squeeze”.

“Our crews from Preston safely rescued this curious cat from their tight squeeze earlier this week,” the caption read.

“They found themselves stuck between two walls and our firefighters carefully chiselled them out safe and sound. Cats always like to keep us on our toes.”

The Facebook post gained hundreds of comments, with many finding the disgruntled look on the cat’s face hilarious.

“If gratitude had a face it wouldn’t be this kitty cat,” one person jested.

“The cat's face is just hilarious,” another wrote, adding, “Cattitude!”

“That cat was winning at hide and seek until you pulled her out, the look says it all,” another commented.