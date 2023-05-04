Cat Burglar Steals Hundreds Of Dollars Worth Of Goods From Neighbours

The owner of this cat burglar has taken to Facebook to try and locate the owners of the items so she can return them.

Harry the cat lives in Derby, England, and regularly comes homes with random items. In the past week, Harry has taken six items.

“I think cats like to bring their owners treats, that’s the psychology behind it,” owner Donna Hibbert said of his stealing habits. She believes her cat has stolen about 300 pounds ($AU 564) worth of items over the years.

“It’s more often objects rather than birds or mice, which I’m grateful for.”

“There was a red shoe, and it was quite an expensive brand,” Hibbert told the BBC.

“The sports bras are from M&S so they are not going to be cheap.

“We had a purse the other day but nothing was in it,” she said, explaining that it seems Harry pounces on any opportunity he gets to take the items.

His brother, Luna, also likes to bring home stuff, but it is usually rubbish.

Taking to her local community Facebook page, she said, “So my cats are thieves and have brought many objects through the cat flap over the years, a baseball cap, sausages, cat meat pouches, slippers, socks and even a shoe!”

“I thought I best start posting the treats on here because somewhere there is someone thinking they have gone mad with misplacing things! You haven’t! It’s my cats and I can only apologies.”

Image: Donna Hibbert