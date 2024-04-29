The Project

Cat Accidentally Travels From Utah To California In An Amazon Return Box

A curious cat is safely back home after stowing away in an Amazon return box, travelling over a thousand kilometres across the United States.

Cats love to investigate, sneak, or hide in weird places. Owners often think their furry friends have run away from home, worried they've met some cruel fate at the bottom of a well, only to discover their feline companion hiding in the third drawer in the kitchen. 

Cats usually always return home safe and sound, but sometimes their curiosity and habit of hiding in strange places can get them in trouble as it did for one kitty in the US state of Utah, who ended up being shipped in an Amazon return box.

According to Fox News, Salt Lake City resident Carrie Clark lost her cat, Galena, on April 10. 

She looked everywhere for her feline friend but couldn't find her. She explained in a Facebook post, "We searched every nook and cranny in our home," as well as surrounding neighbourhoods.

About a week later, she got a call from a vet in California, explaining that Galena was safe and sound but, somehow, incredibly far away. 

So, how did the cat end up in California? Turns out, the little furry creature had climbed into an Amazon return box and was shipped over one thousand kilometers from home.

Brandy Hunter, an Amazon night worker, was informed by another employee about the stowaway animal, and she was shocked. 

As she explained to Fox News, "A live cat was literally the last thing they were expecting to see when they opened the box."

She took the animal to a vet, they scanned the microchip, and called Carrie in Utah. Carrie and her husband were on the next plane to Utah and reunited with their beloved kitty Galena.

So, microchip your pets; otherwise, they might be shipped in an Amazon package and live out their days in a warehouse.

