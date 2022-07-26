Casual Workers Included In Government’s Paid Domestic Violence Leave Scheme

The new Albanese government will introduce legislation to parliament this week that will put in place 10 days of paid leave for people affected by domestic violence.

It is expected more than 11 million workers will have access to the leave.

Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke said the new legislation would give people the means to escape violent situations without risking their jobs.

"The principle is if someone is wanting to get out, we don't want 'do you lose your job or are you going to lose money?' to be on the list of difficulties that that individual is facing," he told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"The reality is, disproportionately people in casual work are in those situations.

"If you're facing family and domestic violence, you are more likely be in insecure work."

The bill will be introduced into parliament on Thursday, with the scheme set to begin on February 1 next year for most employees.

Small businesses will have an extra six months to adjust to the changes, according to the government.

The scheme will be fully operational by August 2023.

Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth said it was important that barriers for people fleeing domestic violence be removed.

"One woman dies in Australia every 10 days at the hands of their current or former partner. That is unacceptable," she said.

"We are prioritising this important legislation to increase paid leave for family and domestic violence and introducing it in the first sitting week.

"This shows our resolve to removing the barriers faced by those escaping violence.

"We don't want to see the next generation of men and women grappling with this scourge of family and domestic violence."

Opposition workplace relations spokeswoman Michaelia Cash indicated the coalition would likely support the bill.

"Our inclination is to support this ... based on the Fair Work Commission's model. But the devil is in the detail, and I do need to have a look at the legislation," she told ABC radio.

"It was the former coalition government that actually extended the five days of unpaid family and domestic violence leave into the national employment standards."

AAP with The Project

By Andrew Brown in Canberra