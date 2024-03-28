Cast Reveal John Tucker Must Die Sequel Is In The Works

Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, and Arielle Kebbel confirmed that a script exists during a panel at the event.

"I've heard rumours of this script — there's a script," said Metcalfe. "Apparently, it's amazing."

After revealing that she helped create the script, which "does involve all of the OG cast," Arielle Kebbel told the crowd that Metcalfe's character "may or may not get a chance to change" his ways, "which would be very exciting."

"I'd definitely love to be a part of it," the actor said, adding that he "can't wait to read it."

John Tucker Must Die follows womanizer John (Metcalfe) as he dates three girls at the same time, played by Bush, Kebbel and Ashanti. As revenge for him breaking up with all of them, the girls enlist the help of Kate (played by Brittany Snow) to help bring him down.

The beloved rom-com made nearly $70 million worldwide at the box office and has become a cult classic. We say bring on the sequel.