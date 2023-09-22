The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

Technically, a zoo is another type of prison. 

No one wants to go to prison. Prison does not sound like a fun time. It's not like it is in the movies with Elvis's dancing everywhere or cool, quirky and symmetrical framing like a Wes Anderson film. They are tough and dangerous places. 

The fear of losing your personal freedom, plus the sense of danger you would feel inside the joint. It's enough to keep anyone on the straight and narrow; the fear of being put inside is enough to make anyone straighten up. Sure, prisons vary from place to place depending on where you are in the world, but all prisons, no matter where you are, do not have a whole bunch of fun activities to help pass the time. That is, unless you go to the Tocorón prison in Venezuela. 

On Wednesday, a massive operation involving 11,000 soldiers and police officers was carried out to reclaim control of the notorious Tocorón prison, which had been under the authority of the Tren de Aragua gang. Notably, Héctor' Niño' Guerrero, the gang's leader, managed to evade capture by fleeing a day prior, reportedly alerted in advance about the impending raid. 

The most interesting thing was what they found inside the prison after the raid. This place had everything: a zoo filled with lions, tigers, pumas and crocodiles. A nightclub called tokio, plus a casino, baseball field and swimming pool. This place has more entertainment options than most Australian suburbs. It was less of a prison and more of a mini city, with some inmates living with their families on the inside. 

The days of nightclubs and casinos have come to an end, as the authorities have successfully regained control of the prison. However, there is still no information available regarding the fate of the unfortunate zoo animals. 

Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else
NEXT STORY

Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

Advertisement

Related Articles

Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

Research Reveals That We Actually Feel Love In Our Brains More Than Anywhere Else

20 years ago, The Black Eyed Peas asked ‘Where Is The Love?’ Well, we finally have the answer.
Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

Mum's Strange Pregnancy Symptom Means She Turns Everything Blue

A woman has taken to TikTok to share the unusual pregnancy symptom where she seems to be leaking blue and changing the colour of surfaces.
Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Aussie Eurovision Star Danny Estrin From Voyager Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

This year's Australian Eurovision Song Contest entrant Danny Estrin has revealed his band Voyager are postponing their European tour following his cancer diagnosis.
India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's leader said India might have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India Suspends Processing Of Canadian Citizen Visas As Killing Rift Widens

India's visa processing centre in Canada suspended services as a rift widened between the countries after Canada's leader said India might have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.