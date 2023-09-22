Casino, Nightclub And Zoo Found Inside A Venezuelan Prison  

No one wants to go to prison. Prison does not sound like a fun time. It's not like it is in the movies with Elvis's dancing everywhere or cool, quirky and symmetrical framing like a Wes Anderson film. They are tough and dangerous places.

The fear of losing your personal freedom, plus the sense of danger you would feel inside the joint. It's enough to keep anyone on the straight and narrow; the fear of being put inside is enough to make anyone straighten up. Sure, prisons vary from place to place depending on where you are in the world, but all prisons, no matter where you are, do not have a whole bunch of fun activities to help pass the time. That is, unless you go to the Tocorón prison in Venezuela.

On Wednesday, a massive operation involving 11,000 soldiers and police officers was carried out to reclaim control of the notorious Tocorón prison, which had been under the authority of the Tren de Aragua gang. Notably, Héctor' Niño' Guerrero, the gang's leader, managed to evade capture by fleeing a day prior, reportedly alerted in advance about the impending raid.

The most interesting thing was what they found inside the prison after the raid. This place had everything: a zoo filled with lions, tigers, pumas and crocodiles. A nightclub called tokio, plus a casino, baseball field and swimming pool. This place has more entertainment options than most Australian suburbs. It was less of a prison and more of a mini city, with some inmates living with their families on the inside.

The days of nightclubs and casinos have come to an end, as the authorities have successfully regained control of the prison. However, there is still no information available regarding the fate of the unfortunate zoo animals.