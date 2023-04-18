Cash Isn't King As Research Shows Australians Only Use Cash For 6 Per Cent Of Transactions

It's probably because Australians are among the least likely in the world to pay with cash.

Cash payments represent just 6 per cent of the value of point-of-sale (POS) transactions in Australia, according to a global report by the US-based financial technology company FIS.

Apparently, Aussies think carrying around and paying with cash is annoying, but you know what I find annoying - remembering a BSB.

Australians have been early adopters of electronic payment methods, especially as card technology has become more convenient.

We love tappin' more than Fred Astaire!

While Aussies are, on the whole, shunning cash, the RBA recently noted that some people were hoarding $100 notes and not letting them go.

According to the RBA, there should be about 18 of Australia's highest-value banknotes for every person in the country, but the physical cash is not flowing around the economy.

Looks like we'll all be carrying around an EFTPOS machine, sooner than we think.