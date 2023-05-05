Carrie Fisher Honoured On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Another star has been added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and it's none other than Princes Leia actor Carrie Fisher.

The honour comes on May the Fourth, the unofficial Star Wars Day that's a play-on of the famous "may the force be with you" line from the iconic movies.

Actor Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, received the 2754th star on Hollywood Boulevard on behalf of her mother.

When receiving the honour, Lourd joked that her mother believed that nobody was ever truly famous until they became a Pez dispenser.

"My mom is a double whammy - a Pez dispenser and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Lourd said.

"Momma, you've made it."

Mark Hamill, Fisher's Star Wars co-star, also joined the large group of fans to pay tribute to the late actor.

"It's sad that she's not with us today - that would have made it perfect - but she wouldn't want us to be sad," said Hamill.

"She'd want us to have fun. She'd want us to laugh."