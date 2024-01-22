The Project

Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Sex & The City Tutu Sells For $52,000

The famous tutu worn by Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character, Carrie Bradshaw, has sold at auction for $52,000 (AUD $78,800) after it was predicted to sell for $12,000 (AUD $18,000).

The white tulle skirt became famous after Parker wore it with a pink singlet top and strappy heels in the opening credits for the popular TV show, which ran from 1998 to 2004.

Julien’s Auctions has been conducting a sale this month called ‘Unstoppable: Signature Styles of Iconic Women In Fashion Hits the Auction.’ The auction house predicted the skirt was going to sell for $12,000.

SITC costume designer Patricia Field told the auction house that the skirt was found in the $5 bin in a New York Garment District store.

The auctioneer’s website listing read, "Parker's character was originally going to wear a spring 1998 Marc Jacobs runway dress in the opening credits, but Field wanted to style her in something that wasn't specific to the time so it wouldn't date fashion-wise. She showed the skirt to Parker who loved the idea.”

In an interview with People, Parker admitted that she would never have chosen a skirt like that to wear herself.

The auction also listed the black velvet Catherine Walker cocktail dress worn by Princess Diana which sold for $325,00 (AUD $492,000) and Grace Kelly’s 1961 Givenchy set she wore to meet the late former President John F. Kennedy at the White House, which also sold for $325,000.

