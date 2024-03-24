Carlos Sainz Wins Drama-Filled Australian Grand Prix

Two weeks after he was sidelined from the Saudi Arabian race due to appendicitis, Sainz claimed the third win of his F1 career, and first at Albert Park.

The Spaniard took the checkered flag ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing third.

"Very happy, very proud of the team and very happy to be in a one-two with Charles," Sainz said.

McLaren's rising star Oscar Piastri came in fourth, continuing the run of an Australian driver having never made it on the podium in Melbourne.

Australian veteran Daniel Ricciardo, who missed last year's Melbourne race, finished 12th with his new team, RB.

The race ended under a virtual safety car after Mercedes' George Russell suffered a huge crash on the last lap.

Verstappen's bid to win a 10th straight race for the second time in less than 12 months ended after he suffered a car fire early in Sunday's race.

The three-time defending world champion started on pole but Sainz, who qualified second, overtook him on the second lap.

Verstappen then began complaining on team radio about "losing the car".

Soon afterwards, smoke appeared at the rear of the 26-year-old's car and he was forced into the pits on lap three, with no hope of a return.

"My right rear brake basically stuck on from when the lights went off," Verstappen said.

"The temperatures (in the car) just kept on increasing until the point that it caught fire.